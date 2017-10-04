Cops: Shoplifting suspect crashes, leaves 2-year-old to die

TULLYTOWN, Pa. — A New Jersey man is jailed on charges he left his 2-year-old son to die after a crash that occurred as he fled from a Philadelphia-area Walmart after allegedly stealing television speakers.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Kuhn, of Hamilton, remained in the Bucks County jail Wednesday on third-degree murder and other charges. There was no attorney listed in court records.

Tullytown police say Kuhn fled the store at Levittown Town Center early Tuesday afternoon after taking the speakers worth $228.

Police said Kuhn ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles, and kept running even after his son was thrown from the wreckage.

Police caught up to Kuhn after a short foot chase.

Nobody else was hurt in the crash. Police said Kuhn’s son wasn’t in a safety seat.