Former DVA commissioner Connolly, exploring run for governor

Former DVA Commissioner Sean Connolly (D) announced Wednesday he is exploring a run for governor.

Connolly announced his running through a release stating “Connecticut’s economic and financial health will be my number one priority because that’s the engine of opportunity for everyone. I am a public servant who will fight for the Connecticut Opportunity and who will do right by the people of this great state.”

In addition to DVA Commissioner, Connolly was also assistant counsel for Pratt & Whitney supporting the Military Engines Division then serving as Pratt & Whitney’s Global Ethics and Compliance Officer.

Connolly filed paperwork with the State Elections Enforcement Committee and launched a campaign website.

