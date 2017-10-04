Have you seen him? Police searching for man wanted in Colchester bank robbery

COLCHESTER — State police are looking for a man who they said robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers from Troop K-Colchester and Detectives from Eastern District Major Crime said they responded to the United Bank at 99 Linwood Avenue, following reports of a bank robbery.

“United Bank employees reported that a white male suspect entered the bank and showed a note demanding money. After receiving money, the suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money,” said state police.

State police said the suspect is described as 40-50 years old, approximately 6’2″ tall, with a medium to large build and brown goatee style beard. He was wearing khaki pants, a white button down shirt and a green camouflage bucket style hat.

“Anyone who thinks they may have any information, or who may know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Sean McManaway at 860-465-5421 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls/texts will remain confidential,” said state police.

No injuries were reported.