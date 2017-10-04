× Judge orders Michigan mom 7 days in jail for not vaccinating her son

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A mother is facing jail time for not vaccinating her son.

FOX2 reports that an Oakland County judge told Rebecca Bredow on Wednesday that she violated an agreement to have the procedure done. The station said her ex-husband wanted their son vaccinated, but Bredow is the primary caregiver.

Bredow appeared in court Wednesday morning where she still had not yet followed through with the vaccination. FOX5 says the judge ordered her serve a week in jail.

Judge Karen McDonald says the boy has two parents and “Dad gets a say.”

Bredow told the judge that she takes “full responsibility” for her actions. She says vaccinations go against her beliefs and she should have raised her objections sooner.