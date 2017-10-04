Milford Police K9 gets a ballistic vest

MILFORD — A fuzzy, four-legged member of the Milford Police department has gotten himself a balliscitc vest!

Police say K9 “Mack” recieved the vest thanks to a nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s inc.

Mack is a two and a half year old German Shepard who is handled by Officer Steve Napoletano.

The team graduated in June of 2016 and has been with the force ever since.

Mack is a certified patrol canin in areas like evidence recovery, tracking people of interest, building searches, and other police functions.

The vest was sponsored by an Anonymous Donor and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. charity located in East Taunton, MA whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law

enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,600 protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over 2.1 million dollars.