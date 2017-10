WATERBURY — A fire on Mitchell Ave in Waterbury is to blame for burn injuries that sent 3 people to the hospital.

FOX61 was first on the scene and spoke with a family member who said two of the people had extensive burns and were being taken to Bridgeport Hospital. The third person had minor burns and is at St. Mary’s.

It’s unknown how or when the fire started, but FOX61 is on the scene gathering more information.