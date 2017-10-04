× Plainfield man arrested for selling heroin in and around Plainfield area

PLAINFIELD — On Tuesday, Plainfield Police say just before 9 p.m. they conducted two narcotics search and seizure warrants in the town.

The search warrants were for the home at 10 Perkins Street, and a man named Randon Tinker, 27, who lived there.

Police say the warrants were the result of a lengthy investigation into the sale of heroin in and around the Plainfield area.

During the execution of the warrants, Tink was found in possession of lots of heroin prepackaged for sale, and other drug related paraphernalia.

Tinker was placed under arrest and charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell, and drug paraphernalia.

Tinker was released on $10,000 and is scheduled to appear on Danielson Superior Court on October 16th.