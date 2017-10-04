South Windsor town council candidate facing backlash for controversial Facebook post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR – A local woman running for town council is getting some backlash after a Facebook status she posted and then deleted.

However, someone took a screenshot of it and since then, it has been shared all over social media. Her post was in reaction to the tragedy in Las Vegas, but town officials said she took it too far.

Town Council candidate, Ritu Goel of South Windsor wrote, “Prayers to Las Vegas. People who are in favor of guns should have been on that strip.”

“I was in shock. I couldn’t believe what I was reading,” said Councilwoman Cindy Beaulieu.

Shortly after the post was put up, Goel deleted it but it was too late. People were already frustrated and upset.

“Something like this is very divisive and contrary to our beliefs,” said Mayor Carolyn Mirek.

In response, Mayor Mirek posted a YouTube video to let everyone know Goel’s post does not represent the town’s views.

The South Windsor Republican Town Committee also reacted and wrote #PromotePeace.

“It’s appalling. I’ve gotten numerous emails and texts and Facebook messages from people very appalled and frustrated,” added Mayor Mirek.

FOX61 went to Goel’s home in South Windsor and knocked on her door several times but got no reply. Mayor Mirek said Goel was at Monday’s Public Input meeting and brought up the post and said it came out of anger.

However, town officials responded and said that is no excuse.

Councilman Matthew Riley also came forward and issued a statement that said, “Ritu Goel’s comments are hers and hers alone. They do not reflect the values embedded in the character of this community.”

“You can delete a post and you can say you didn’t mean it. At the end of the day, those words were there,” added Beaulieu.

The mayor said the town manager is well aware of the situation and said it is up to Goel to make up for what she said. FOX61 also reached out to Goel through Facebook and by phone, but did not get a reply back.