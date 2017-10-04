Yard Goats’ GM Restall named Eastern League’s top executive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD --Hartford Yard Goats Tim Restall has been named Eastern League Executive of the Year by Minor League Baseball.

This past season was Restall's second as the General Manager of the Yard Goats. The Yard Goats ranked third in the league in average attendance, with 5,812 fans per game. The team posted sellout crowds to 41 of their 68 home games during the season, including selling out 26 of their final 31 home games.

The work for Tim and the rest of the Yard Goats staff came long before opening day, as the organization spent more than two years overseeing the opening of Dunkin' Donuts Park, their brand new stadium in downtown Hartford. Restall's leadership helped the Yard Goats to have a wildly successful inaugural season at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The Yard Goats welcomed a total of 395,196 fans through the turnstiles at Dunkin' Donuts Park in 2017, which was the second highest total in the Eastern League.

