× Branford man arrested after allegedly trying to kill his wife

BRANFORD — Branford Police say that they arrested Anthony Delucia, 81, after they say he tried to kill his wife.

Police were called to the home at 26 Turtle Bay Drive after they got phone calls from neighbors complaining of a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, they found Delucia outside of his home, struggling on the ground with his 74-year-old wife. He was attempting to stab her with a kitchen knife. One of the officers was able to immediately subdue Delucia and take him into custody.

Paramedics treated the woman at the scene for lacerations to her hands. She was later taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Anthony Delucia was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault, and breach of peace.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned in New Haven Court Thursday morning.