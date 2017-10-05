× ‘Bully-Free Rally’ to be held in Middletown to combat hateful behavior in schools

MIDDLETOWN — A rally is scheduled in Middletown to help combat bullying.

“The Bully-Free Rally” is bringing students, educators, and community leaders to stand together for respect, kindness, and positive change.

As part of its ongoing campaign for bully free communities, the Community Foundation of Middlesex County and the Council of Business Partners is hosting the rally to empower, inspire, and help students along with educators and parents, business owners, civic leaders, and the general public to stand up to mean-spirited behavior.

It’s coinciding with National Bullying Prevention Month.

Close to 400 educators and students from 5th grade to 12th from Middlesex County will be at the rally.

The rally starts at 9 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., participants will gather to hear Wallingford middle school student Mike Cicarella and former NBA/UCONN basketball star Donny Marshall share their personal experiences overcoming adversity.

Attending school districts will also receive a Buddy Bench to encourage social inclusiveness at the grade school level.