Following shooting in Vegas, questions linger regarding hotel security

HARTFORD – Tragedy in Las Vegas is now raising questions about security in hotels.

Police said the shooter, Stephen Paddock, brought nearly two dozen firearms to his 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. This is now sparking the debate of whether or not hotels should add metal detectors, check bags, or take enhanced security measures in the future.

FOX61 reached out to several hotel chains to find out more about security protocol and if it will be modified. The spokesperson for InterContinental Hotels Group, the parent company of chains including Holiday Inn, said:

"We are always looking for ways to enhance security standards and protocols at IHG branded hotels including guidance from law enforcement officials. We do this because the safety of guests and employees is critically important to us."

Hilton said with the security of the guests and team members in mind, they decline to comment on security procedures including how they respond to situations or how protocols are updated. A Hilton Spokesperson wrote:

"The events of last weekend in Las Vegas are unthinkable – our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy. At Hilton, our primary concern is always the safety of our guests and Team Members. Our team members are trained to look for and report suspicious activity. We remain in touch with our contacts in law enforcement as their investigations unfold, to see how our security practices may need to be reinforced or updated."

FOX61 spoke to Connecticut residents who offer different perspectives on the topic. Middletown resident Taylor Tomassett said he’d feel comfortable if security was beefed up in hotels.

“I don’t know if patting down would be appropriate for everyone but I don’t see anything wrong with a metal detector it's at the airport and people still fly, they still go to the airport,” he said.

Tomassett said places that attract large crowds or events should have heightened security. A Connecticut visitor, Roger Kranenburg, said he feels metal detectors may be a bit extreme.

“I think it's a delicate balance between liberties and security,” he said. “Some level of security to secure the hotels is warranted.”

“You can’t blame the hotels for what this lunatic did because the amount of people you have going in and out,” Manganello said. “He was there 2,3,4 days.”

