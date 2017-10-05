× Groton Police looking for suspects in armed home invasion

GROTON — Groton Town Police are looking for two suspects who were armed when they broke into a home.

Police say Wednesday night, around 9:45 p.m., police responded to 91 Buddington Road, Lot 16, for the report of a home invasion.

Two masked men dressed in dark clothing entered the home, holding a gun and a baseball bat.

One of the people in the home, a female victim, was struck numerous times with the bat. She was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Other people inside the home were held up at gunpoint.

The victim heard one of the suspects refer to the other as “Alec” or “Alex”. According to the victims in the home, the men made off with various gaming systems, an unknown amount of cash, and cell phones.

The suspects fled the home on foot.

Police describe the suspects are 2 males, thin builds, wearing dark clothing and their faces covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Groton Town Police Detective Division at 860-441-6712.