Houston rapper, woman charged after allegedly shooting at homes, posting it on Snapchat

HOUSTON — A Houston man and woman were charged Monday after viral Snapchat videos showed the two allegedly shooting randomly at buildings from inside a moving vehicle.

Fox News reports that Michael Anthony Cuellar, 28, and Sierra Tarbutton, 27, were charged with “felony criminal mischief and deadly conduct” after authorities received the videos.

The videos reportedly were recorded on September 26.

Fox News says, Cuellar, a rapper, who goes by “Money Mike,” is a known drug dealer. Tarbutton, who said she knew cartel members, threatened a police officer’s daughters in the past, Fox News said.

You can watch the Snapchat video here.