WATCH LIVE: Malloy speaks out on budget stalemate

HARTFORD — The Connecticut House of Representatives was expected to vote on whether to override Gov. Dannel P. Malloy‘s veto of a state budget plan Tuesday, but the vote was postponed.

The House session started at noon Tuesday. Democratic House Speaker House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz expected the override effort to fail. Democratic leadership said the GOP had its chance to override and didn’t take it.

Governor Malloy rejected the Republican-backed budget, citing changes to the state pension system and cuts to higher education. Connecticut is the last state in the nation without a budget in place for the fiscal year that began July 1. Connecticut faces a projected $3.5 billion deficit over the next two fiscal years.

Cities and towns could face major cuts in state funding including education aid this month under a Malloy executive order that would take effect if a budget isn’t approved.

