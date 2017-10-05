Morris residents up in arms over Dollar General

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRIS -- Community members in Morris are furious.

"We have a gas station and a pizza place and a restaurant and a couple package stores. And I don't think, I don't think a business like that is supportive here," says Morris resident Delina Frenette.

Delina and several residents have been complaining about the new Dollar General store coming into town in a few months. They feel it will ruin the feel of their small town.

"It's very unnecessary," says Kadie Renna, a Morris resident. "They're ruining the Earth. All the trees were just taken down. It hurts my heart to see this happening."

Town leaders say the convenience store passed all the legal steps to build in town. Now, residents say they will boycott the store until a change is made.