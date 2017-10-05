WATCH LIVE: NASA conducts 203rd spacewalk on International Space Station

HOUSTON — Expedition 53 Commander Randy Bresnik and Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei of NASA will head outside the International Space Station at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday to begin a 6.5-hour spacewalk.

This is the first of three spacewalks planned for October.

During Thursday’s spacewalk, Bresnik and Vande Hei will replace one of two Latching End Effectors (LEE) on the station’s robotic arm, Canadarm2.

One of the Canadarm2 grappling mechanisms recently experienced a stall of its motorized latches, but the problem has had no effect on planned station operations.

This will be the 203rd spacewalk in support of space station assembly and maintenance.

