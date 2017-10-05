New London PD: 3 people arrested for trying to sell synthetic marijuana

NEW LONDON — Three people of New London are facing criminals charges after police said they seized illegal amounts of K2, digital scale, cell phones and more Wednesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., New London police, along with state police and Statewide Narcotics Task Force-East, said they served a search and seizure warrant at 15 Grand Street, apartment number 2.

During the execution of the warrant, officers said they seized amounts of illegal substance (K2) along with other evidence (U.S. currency, cell phones, digital scale, facsimile pistol (pellet gun).

New London police said there has been an influx of K2 usage and overdoses over the past several months.

“K2, also known as “Spice” is a synthetic marijuana (designer drug) in which herbs, incense or other leafy materials are sprayed with lab-synthesized liquid chemicals to mimic the effect of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient found marijuana. The effects of “K2″ can be unpredictable and severe or even life-threatening,” New London police said.

Iggy Laboy, 39 is charged with:

Possession of a hallucinogen

Possession of a hallucinogen w/intent to sell

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Risk of injury to a minor (3 counts)

Violet Laboy, 34 is charged with:

Possession of a hallucinogen

Possession of a hallucinogen w/intent to sell

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Risk of injury to a minor(3 counts)

Interfering w/police

Giovanni Alicea 26, is charged with:

Possession of a hallucinogen

Possession of a hallucinogen w/intent to sell

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to appear 1st degree

Violation of probation (2 counts)