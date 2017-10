× Patriots defeat Buccaneers 19-14; Brady reaches another milestone

TAMPA BAY — The New England Patriots entered the game with one of the worst defenses in football, but Tom Brady did his share and the defense held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to only 14 points.

With this win, Tom Brady tied Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the winningest regular season QB in NFL history.

New England improved to 3-2 on the season, while Tampa dropped to 2-2.