× PD: Person struck by train in Danielson

DANIELSON — Police are investigating after they said a person was struck by a train Thursday night.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

**Update** 20:51 hrs DANIELSON #Pedestrian Struck by Train / Pt. Still being Removed from RR Tracks to Awaiting Ambulance #ActiveScene — QVEC-911 (@QVEC911) October 6, 2017

**Update** 20:30 hrs Patient Located w/ Serious Injuries / Ground Transport to Hospital #Developing https://t.co/55xCscDrdN — QVEC-911 (@QVEC911) October 6, 2017