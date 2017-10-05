Rally planned for Indonesian man scheduled for deportation

HARTFORD — A rally is planned Thursday morning in Hartford for a man that is set to be deported back to Indonesia next week.

Sajitno Sajuti has been ordered by ICE to leave the country on October 10.

The 68-year-old West Hartford resident came to the United States in the early 1980s as a Fulbright scholar, but after his student visa expired and without options to gain status in the United States, continued to live here in Connecticut.

Around 2002-2003, after submitting to a special registration program profiling men from Muslim-majority nations, ICE targeted him for removal and then arrested him at his home in 2011.

Sajuti spent over two months incarcerated before the community rallied for his freedom.

He has since been allowed to live with his wife Dahlia and work in the United States, but in August of this year ICE denied his stay of removal and he is been ordered to leave the country.

The rally is set for 10 a.m. at the Federal Building in Hartford.