Scattered showers Friday with temps in the near 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front will approach and stall nearby for Friday bringing the chance for a few showers. Most of the day will be dry but it will be cloudier and cooler with highs around 70 degrees.

An early shower is possible on Saturday. The rest of the day will feature clearing and warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s.

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding Sunday’s forecast. A cold front nearby could bring a few showers. But at this time it looks like our best chance for steady rain will be on Monday. We could really use it!

According to the US Drought Monitor, much of Connecticut has been “abnormally dry” for more than a month now. If this keeps up, we could head back into a drought.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Early clouds/shower breaks for sun. Warm and becoming more humid. High: Low-mid 70s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid, chance shower. High: 75-80.

Monday: Cloudy, cooler with showers or a period of rain. High: Near 70.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here