SILVER ALERT: 9-year-old missing from New Milford

NEW MILFORD — The Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 9-year-old boy from New Milford who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

Police said they are looking for Roy Bilbruck. No clothing description is available, according to state police, but he is described as being white, with brown hair and brown eyes.

State police are asking anyone with information to call Lt. Michael Kostrzewa with the Connecticut State Police at 860-685-8190.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.