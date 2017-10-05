× State police investigating following road-rage shooting on I-95 in Milford

MILFORD — One person is wanted by state police following a shooting in the area of the Interstate 95 south Thursday evening.

State police from Troop G, said a person had fired shots that struck another car while traveling on Interstate 95 south by exit 36. Police said the incident may have started between exits 41 to 36.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Costella No. 1118 at 203-696-2500 or by email Christopher.costella@ct.gov.