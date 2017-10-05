Study: Parents play favorites with children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- When it comes to playing favorites with their kids, parents may try their best to treat them equally.

But some moms and dads do have a favorite even though they might not realize it. According to The Journal of Consumer Psychology, researchers made parents choose which child to give a $25 bond to.

A majority of mothers chose their daughters, while fathers chose their sons. Scientists say this is because parents identify more strongly with their same gender child.

"Parents spend more money on a child of the same-sex as themselves. From estate planning and savings bonds to back-to-school supplies and cash allowances, women spend more on daughters and men spend more on sons. New research from the State University of New York, Oneonta, Rutgers Business School, and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management finds that consumers favor investment in children who are the same-sex as themselves because parents identify more strongly with children of the same-sex," the study said.

