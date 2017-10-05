× Tonight’s the night for a Harvest Moon, but will Connecticut be able to see it?

“But now it’s gettin’ late

And the moon is climbin’ high

I want to celebrate

See it shinin’ in your eye.”

Recognize the song? Neil Young’s Harvest Moon. Want to see one? Tonight’s the night….if the clouds don’t stay thick.

A Harvest Moon signals the start of the harvest, and is called that because its the full moon that falls closest to the Autumnal Equinox. Normally, they’re seen in September.

For farmers, the brighter than usual moon would grant the ability to see a little longer into the night sky, allowing more work to be done.

Sadly, mostly cloudy skies will likely prevent a good viewing here in CT, so we’ll have to rely on Neil’s wonderful lyrics instead.

“Because I’m still in love with you

I want to see you dance again

Because I’m still in love with you

On this harvest moon. “