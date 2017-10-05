Warrants detail repeated abuse of patient at Whiting Forensic in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN – Arrest warrant for nine employees at Whiting Forensic Division allege a repeated pattern of abuse against a patient.

The warrants were under court ordered seal until Wednesday.

The Department of Public Health released a more than 100-page report detailing the allegations of patient abuse, earlier this year.

According to the report observed and documented acts of abuse include physical, mental, sexual, along with neglect and exploitation.

Abusive acts, according to the report, includes, “Putting hand sanitizer in his/her lotion and shampoo bottles, salt in his/her coffee and hot sauce in food,” the patient was reportedly kicked and buillied.

The following individuals have been arrested:

Arrest warrants: