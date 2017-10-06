× Bristol man charged in connection to death of infant found in Harwinton reservoir

HARWINGTON — Police said they have arrested a man in connection to the death of a baby boy who was found in a bag at a Harwinton reservoir in March.

State police said they arrested Benjamin Edgerly of Bristol and charged him with disposal of a dead body, and conspiracy to commit/concealment of delivery of newborn.

On March 21, police said they received a call around 10:40 a.m. on reports of a body found in Bristol Reservoir #4. That’s located on Route 72 and Route 4 in Harwinton.

Police said a reservoir worker found the week-old baby.

Two days after, the mother of baby came forward voluntarily and spoke with police. The mother, whose name is being withheld at the time, was provided necessary medical care at a local hospital, according to police.

Police said she is not a juvenile.

Edgerly is being held on a $100,000 bond.