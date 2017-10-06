CT resident and new SBA Chief McMahon relishes new role

HARTFORD — FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein sat down for a on-on-one conversation Friday morning with long-time Connecticut resident Linda McMahon to talk about her new role in President Donald Trump’s administration.

McMahon is in the middle of touring the country, where she is meeting and listening to small business owners. McMahon said Trump reached out before his inauguration to see if she was interested in the job.

“He told me that he wanted someone from the private sector, someone who’d built a business and knew what it was like to have the ups and downs,” McMahon said, “He thought it was in my wheelhouse and I told him that I would be honored.”

