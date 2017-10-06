CT residents see an uptick in stink bug infestation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVENTRY - Just when we thought they were going away, they are here to stay.

Experts said there has been an uptick of stink bugs especially with this year's warmer temperatures. Chances are, you may have seen one in your home. They are called Brown Marmorated Stink Bugs.

"I just don't want to live with them. This is my house, not theirs," said Coventry resident Michael Pagani.

Pagani moved into his new home less than two weeks ago. He said he noticed a few of them flying around as it quickly became an annoyance for his family.

"My daughter, I got a 13-year-old she’s screaming all over the house and gets my son going and the dogs start barking and yeah, it’s a big pain in the butt," added Pagani.

To put it under control, Pagani called Emilio Polce who is the owner of EcoChoice Termite & Pest Control.

"They reproduce in the spring and summer out in the fields, out in the woods," said Polce.

While Polce said they are not harmful to humans or structures, they have been making an appearance a lot more this year because of the inconsistent temperatures.

He said they typically hibernate during the winter but with the recent warmer weather, the stink bugs think winter is over.

"We have a lot of cracks and crevices on the outside – they sneak into any type of crack," added Polce.

Luckily, there are several ways to get rid of them. One of the most common ways is to vacuum them or use a monitored glue board.

If you want to take extra precaution, you can call experts like Polce.

Residents like Pagani said most of the time, he has killed them but Polce said it is not recommended people do that as they give off a bad smell.