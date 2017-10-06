× Danielson man dead after being struck by train

DANIELSON — A man who was struck by a train Thursday night has died, according to state police.

Troopers identified the victim as 33-year-old Dustin Orr. Troopers said the incident was reported in the area of 1 Franklin St. around 8:20 p.m.

Officials said the victim was in critical condition when they arrived. Life Star transported Orr to a hospital in Plainfield where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Kane at 860-779-4900 x 2021.

41.802599 -71.885905