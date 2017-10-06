× FEDS: 3 men arrested in alleged ISIS-inspired plot targeting New York City

NEW YORK — An alleged ISIS-inspired plot targeting New York City was revealed Friday after the case was unsealed.

According to a Justice Department press release, Abdulrahman el Bahnasawy, a 19-year-old Canadian citizen, purchased bomb-making materials to use in the alleged attacks in New York City where he was arrested in May 2016.

Two additional men, Tahla Haroon, 19-year-old U.S. citizen living in Pakistan, and Russell Salic, a 37-year-old Philippine citizen, were both arrested in September 2016, and this year in April, according to the press release.

“Communicating through Internet messaging applications, these three men allegedly plotted to conduct bombings and shootings in heavily populated areas of New York City during the Islamic holy month of Ramadhan in 2016, all in the name of ISIS,” according to the release.

The release adds:

“El Bahnasawy purchased bomb-making materials and helped secure a cabin within driving distance of New York City to use for building the explosive devices and staging the NYC Attacks. Haroon allegedly made plans to travel from Pakistan to New York City to join El Bahnasawy in carrying out the attacks, and traveled within Pakistan to meet with explosives experts in furtherance of the plot. And as El Bahnasawy and Haroon prepared to execute the NYC Attacks, Salic allegedly wired money from the Philippines to the United States to help fund the terrorist operation,”

You can real the full release here.

The release of this case come days after the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history which is took place in Las Vegas. At least 58 people were killed and over 500 were injured in the shooting that started late Sunday night.