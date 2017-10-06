× Foodie Friday train hits “The Iron Rail” in New Milford

NEW MILFORD – Next stop on the Foodie Friday train is New Milford and The Iron Rail, which serves up the ultimate in comfort food. The menu is filled with favorites like homemade mac and cheese with seemingly endless fillings.

“It’s just the classic easy dish that you can add Gorgonzola or bacon, buffalo chicken,” smiled Executive Chef Erin Toolan. “It’s heart food, it’s love.”

Said owner Chuck Kapetanopoulos, “we use Wisconsin cheese and Vermont cheese, but I can’t tell you our secret, ha ha ha.”

If you are a meat lover, the steaks are out of this world, and the burgers, well let’s just say they have an attitude.

“The Trainwreck burger, it is definitely my favorite,” said server Shauna Plancon. “The bacon, the caramelized onions and our signature cheesy beer sauce, it’s just awesome.”

Situated right across from the old train station, the cozy, rustic restaurant and pub is in its third year and occupies a building from the early 1900’s.

“It’s friendly and people come in and they stay a while,” said server Jackie Boucher. “The food is always great and it’s always fresh and the staff is the best part about being here, we all work so well together.”