FOX61’s High School game of the week: Haddam-Killingworth vs. Coventry co-op

COVENTRY -- For Coventry, it’s been a long time coming. As for Haddam-Killingworth, it only takes one win to get the ball rolling.

This week’s High School Football Patrol Game of the Week pits one of the football season’s pleasant surprises against a battle-tested squad that is ready to make a run to the postseason.

The Coventry co-op squad, which consists of the title town, Windham Tech, Bolton, and Lyman Memorial, is 4-0 through the first month of the season. It’s a far cry from 2015, when the team went 0-10. But this season, they are on a torrid pace to finish better than their 2016 season where they finished 5-5.

Haddam-Killingworth on the other hand, finds themselves 2-2 after difficult outings against Cromwell/Portland, one of the top Class S teams, and a grueling 34-26 loss at the hands of Coginchaug in the early September heat.

Each team is rather familiar with the other. H-K has earned victories in back-to-back years over Coventry by a combined score of 59-8. Both teams, though, are aware that the new year doesn’t guarantee the same result, as the Cougars and Patriots are preparing for their foes’ best.

Tune into FOX61 News at 11 for full highlights and postgame reaction.