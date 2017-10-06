× Gov. Malloy: Connecticut will propose Hartford and Stamford regions as potential Amazon sites

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) Commissioner Catherine Smith, announced Friday that Connecticut has chosen two sites for its proposal to Amazon for the company’s second headquarters.

Gov. Malloy said Hartford and Stamford are the two regions selected.

Last month, Amazon announced that it was seeking a site for a second headquarters known as “Amazon HQ2” in North America.

“With a highly skilled talent pool, great schools and world class universities, Connecticut offers a great quality of life and is an ideal location for Amazon’s second headquarters,” Governor Malloy said. “We believe that the Hartford and Stamford regions best fit the criteria set forth by the company and we know that both communities will give us a competitive advantage. We are grateful to all of the communities that have shown interest. Should Connecticut be chosen, the entire state stands to benefit

Hartford’s Mayor, Luke Bronin, released the following statement:

“We’re looking forward to submitting a strong proposal in partnership with East Hartford, with the Greater Hartford region, and with the State of Connecticut as a whole. The Hartford region has tremendous human capital, diverse and culturally rich communities, and an incredible location, and I think the idea of a campus uniting both sides of the Connecticut River is a powerful one. Recruiting Amazon anywhere in the State would be a huge win for all of Connecticut, and we’re going to do everything we can to help make that possible.”

Gov. Malloy said following an “exhaustive review” of 17 submissions, the Hartford and Stamford regions emerged as the state’s strongest contenders to become home to Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

“These two sites very closely match to the criteria set forth by the company and are poised to be very competitive nationally. In particular, both regions boast a population of one million; offer a deep talent pool; have close proximity to international airports; and have easy access to mass transit, major highways, and arterial roads,” said Malloy.

Smith said both, Stamford and Hartford areas which are different from each other, offer Amazon a great opportunity.

“It is important to remember that a project of this magnitude will have far-reaching, positive impacts well beyond the project site. If one of these two sites is fortunate enough to be selected, the entire state will benefit. I am grateful for the outpouring of support and ideas we have received around this initiative,” said Smith.

DECD said they are actively working with both communities to finalize the state’s submittal, which is due on October 19.