Lifestar requested after car crashes into church in Ashford
ASFORD — First responders said Lifestar has been called after a car struck a church Friday night.
Tolland County Dispatch said one occupant taken to Hartford hospital while the other was taken by Lifestar. The accident took place on Westford and Turnpike Road around 8 p.m. Police said they will be assessing the damage to the church.
Police said no fatal injuries have been reported at this time.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.
41.871487 -72.368693