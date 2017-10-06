Lifestar requested after car crashes into church in Ashford

Posted 9:24 PM, October 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:45PM, October 6, 2017

ASFORD —  First responders said Lifestar has been called after a car struck a church Friday night.

Tolland County Dispatch said one occupant taken to Hartford hospital while the other was taken by Lifestar. The accident took place on Westford and Turnpike Road  around 8 p.m. Police said they will be assessing the damage to the church.

Police said no fatal injuries have been reported at this time.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

