× Lifestar requested after car crashes into church in Ashford

ASFORD — First responders said Lifestar has been called after a car struck a church Friday night.

Tolland County Dispatch said one occupant taken to Hartford hospital while the other was taken by Lifestar. The accident took place on Westford and Turnpike Road around 8 p.m. Police said they will be assessing the damage to the church.

Police said no fatal injuries have been reported at this time.

ASHFORD U/D: A second ambulance has been requested to the scene. @WillingtonFire is responding Mutual Aid with Ambulance 513. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) October 7, 2017

ASHFORD U/D: The vehicle struck a church at that intersection. @LIFESTAR_CT has been rqstd to the scene. Landing is at RT89 #AshfordFire sta — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) October 7, 2017

ASHFORD CT: #AshfordFire is responding to Westford Rd & Turnpike Rd for a MVA reported as a vehicle vs building. pic.twitter.com/ZDf5HFYo78 — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) October 7, 2017

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.