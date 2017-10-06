× Man dies after drowning in Long Island Sound

STAMFORD — Stamford police and fire responded to reports of a drowning victim Friday afternoon.

Stamford police they were dispatched to a Long Island Sound shoreline residence at 262 Harbor Drive around 11:22 a.m. Fire personnel and dive team members arrived within minutes and initiated a water search and rescue operation.

Police said around 12:21 p.m., nearly an hour after the call first came in, the crews located a male in the water. They pulled him on board and immediately began CPR. Stamford EMS transported the victim to Stamford Hospital where he died a short time later.

Fire department officials said it’s unknown why the man was in the water and what he was doing at the time. The victim’s father has been notified of his death, according to Stamford police detectives.

Police said they are in the middle of the investigation and are not ready to release the identity yet.