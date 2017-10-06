Medical examiner: Kenneka Jenkins’ death rule an accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill -- The County Cook County medical examiner's office said the death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins of Chicago was caused by hypothermia after she went inside a walk-in freezer in a hotel last month.

According to WGN9, The County Cook County medical examiner's office released additional information on her death Friday.

Alcohol intoxication and the use of a drug for treating epilepsy and migraines were "significant contributing factors," the office said. Her blood alcohol concentration was 0.112, which is higher than the 0.08 BAC typically used to rule if an individual is too drunk to drive.

The medical examiner said the amount of topiramate in Jenkins' system was within prescription levels, but Jenkins was not prescribed the drug.

Jenkins’ body was discovered on September 10 after she had gone to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the Village of Rosemont for a party on the ninth floor. In the videos released by police, Jenkins appears to be stumbling in the hotel kitchen, hallways and out of an elevator. WGN did not receive any video where Jenkins walks into a freezer.

WGN9 said after the examination of the body and review of security camera footage, the medical examiner said there was no one seen entering the kitchen area with Jenkins, and said there is no evidence there was any kind of altercation prior to her death.

In its autopsy, the medical examiner said there was no evidence of any date rape drugs that contributed to her death, and there was no other evidence of external or internal trauma to her body.