Party with a purpose fills Blue Back Square in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and FOX61 was proud to once again host the Pink Party. It was the sixth year of party, held in West Hartford's Blue Back Square.

One in eight women get breast cancer and it is the most common type of cancer for women here in Connecticut, higher incident of the disease occur here compared to the rest of the country.

Last week, Emmy-award winning actress Julia Louis Dreyfus revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

FOX61's Jim Altman and Erika Arias joined community leaders, medical professionals, breast cancer survivors and their families in raising money and spirits.

