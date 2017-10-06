Push for gun control reignited in New Haven following Las Vegas tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting tragedy talks of gun control, measures have been reignited in Washington.

Senator Chris Murphy and Senator Richard Blumenthal gathered with a group of anti-gun groups on the steps of the New Haven Police Department Friday. The two outlined their latest measures to try and stiffen gun control laws.

“We do not suffer from a deficit of compassion in this country, we suffer from a deficit of action,” Murphy said firmly from the podium.

The two senators introduced three new gun control bills in a matter of two days this week.

“The fact of the matter is we need to do so much more, we need to have universal background checks, we need to get these assault weapons off the streets,” Murphy said.

One of the bills proposed is pushing to close a loophole that allows semiautomatic weapons to be modified to full automatic weapons. Another bill they proposed would reintroduce legislature that would overturn the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, or PLCAA, which opponents say protects gun makers and distributors in court from civil liability.

The third bill proposed aims to close a loophole in the current law which they say allows gun sales to proceed if a background check is not completed after 72 hours, even if the gun buyer is not legally allowed to but that weapon.

Scott Wilson, the President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League told FOX61, efforts like these for new laws are not likely to have an impact.

"I just don't think in the long run it will have any meaningful impact on somebody that wants to go out and kill a lot of people and I know that's a sad truth a sad reality but i think that's what we're faced with in today's society,” Wilson said.

In attendance at Friday’s rally was Mark Barden, the father of young Daniel Barden who was one of the 20 first graders killed in the Sandy Hook Tragedy five years ago.

“Daniel was the kid that woke up happy and went to bed happy. He was extremely compassionate, articulate, and affectionate little boy,” Barden said.

Barden explained his work with the nonprofit organization Sandy Hook Promise is centered around saving lives from future acts of gun violence

“The events that happened in Las Vegas last week were devastating to me,” he said. He emphasized, however, that his work is not focused on taking away guns or dishonoring citizen’s 2nd amendment rights, but rather to seek life-saving measures beyond gun control.

“There are so many different solutions to this. We need to continue making our mental health care system better and making sure that that is funded,” Barden said.