Source says Harvey Weinstein to be suspended

HOLLYWOOD — A source with knowledge of the decision says Harvey Weinstein will be suspended from his film company pending an internal investigation into sexual harassment claims leveled against the Oscar winner.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, says an announcement on the suspension and investigation is expected on Friday. The decision was made by The Weinstein Co.’s board of directors.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Weinstein has over the years reached at least eight legal settlements with women over alleged harassment. Weinstein said Thursday that he was taking a leave of absence.

Leadership of The Weinstein Co. is expected to be assumed by Weinstein’s brother, Bob Weinstein, and David Glasser, the company’s chief operating officer and president.