Warmer weather continues, showers possible Sunday

Mild autumn weather continues on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Saturday may start off cloudy with a warm front nearby. As it lifts, skies will turn partly cloudy and it will get warmer and increasingly humid. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be warm and humid as well with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. More clouds will hang around and there is even a slight chance for a sprinkle or shower.

The best chance for some steady rain will be on Monday or Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate head in our direction. Nate is expected to make landfall as a category 1 hurricane near New Orleans Sunday morning. The storm will weaken rapidly but some of the remnant moisture could bring Connecticut a much-needed soaking rain.

According to the US Drought Monitor, 97 percent of the state is “abnormally dry.” That's up from 67 percent just last week.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Partly cloudy, remaining mild. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Saturday: Early clouds then partly cloudy, warm and becoming more humid. High: mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, humid, isolated shower. High: 75-80.

Monday: Cloudy, cooler with showers or a period of rain. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Showers or a period of rain likely. High: Low-mid 70s.

