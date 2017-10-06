× Wisconsin mom faces life in prison for allegedly setting autistic son, 4, on fire

MILWAUKEE, WI – A woman in Wisconsin is facing life in jail for allegedly setting her 4-year-old son with autism on fire and tying him up with seven belts before his death, Fox News reports.

According to a criminal complaint, Amelia Di Stasio, 23, set her young son Antonio on fire in their apartment last week.

Fox News said fire crews responded to the apartment following a report of smoke coming from the building. When officials arrived, they found Antonio’s body “in the bathtub.”

He was tied with seven belts and badly burned, according to court documents.

Antonio’s dad, Ralph Di Stasio said “It’s impossible to describe it. I got to hope that Antonio is in heaven.”

Fox News said a neighbor allegedly told police she heard the boy yelling, saying “Please mommy stop. I don’t do it again.”

According to court documents, police found a bottle of canola cooking oil next to the tub. Court documents state they found she had searched online for “how to kill a canabal” where she also visited a message board about killing cannibals with fire, where it said cannibals “often like to bath in oil.”

Di Stasio is charged with first degree intentional homicide, and if convicted, she faces life in prison.