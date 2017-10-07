× 1 person injured in Hamden morning shooting; police investigating

HAMDEN — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday morning.

Police said that they responded to the 800 block of Dixwell Avenue at 9:15 a.m. on calls of a possible shooting.

Once on scene, police saw a twenty-six year old Hamden resident shot in the chest and standing in a nearby parking lot. Police said a verbal argument took place before the shooting.

The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4040.