1 person injured in Hamden morning shooting; police investigating
HAMDEN — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday morning.
Police said that they responded to the 800 block of Dixwell Avenue at 9:15 a.m. on calls of a possible shooting.
Once on scene, police saw a twenty-six year old Hamden resident shot in the chest and standing in a nearby parking lot. Police said a verbal argument took place before the shooting.
The victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.
Police are asking anyone with information to please call Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4040.
41.383878 -72.902606