× 2 men arrested in connection with drag racing in Meriden

MERIDEN — Two man were arrested in connection with a drag racing incident that occurred in June.

On June 10 around 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to Route 15 near I-691. Police said that this area is a notorious for drag racing.

Police saw cars setting up for a race, including a camera set-up on a tripod looking over the overpass. Police began to chase the cars, flashing their lights to try to make the cars stop. However the cars took off at a high rate of speed and troopers did not pursue them.

O n October 6 two men from the incident in June were arrested. Alexis Burgos, 23, and Efren Santiago, 30, were both arrested with thirty minutes of each other. Burgos turned himself to police and Santiago was arrested. Both men live in Meriden.

Burgos is being charged with operating a motor vehicle when the license is revoked, reckless driving, evading responders, racing on a highway, interfering with an Officer, assault in the third degree, and reckless endangerment. He is scheduled to appear in Hartford court October 19.

Santiago is being charged with operating a motor vehicle when the license is revoked, speeding for wager or speed record, and interfering with an officer. He is scheduled to appear in Hartford court October 20.