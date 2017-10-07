× 3 arrests made in Suffield for family violence related offenses

SUFFIELD — Police have made three arrests for family violence related offenses Friday. Police said that one of the suspects was arrested twice in a three day span.

Early Friday morning around 4:40 a.m., officers responded to a house on calls of a domestic disturbance.

Kathleen Gadomskias arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Gadomski appeared in court later that morning.

Later in the afternoon around 12:50 p.m., police responded to another house on calls that a person was breaking a court issued protective order from an earlier arrest for family violence.

Police said Christopher Grabarek, 38 of North Franklin, was identified as the person who allegedly broke the order. Grabarek was not at the house when police arrived and was found later driving on Mountain Road near the Connecticut Massachusetts line.

Grabarek was charged with violation of a protective order, improper misuse of a maker plate, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and several other related motor vehicle offenses. He is scheduled to be in Enfield court for October 10.

The protective order that was given against Grabarek, dates back to an earlier arrest that took place on October 4.

On that date, Suffield police responded to a 9-1-1 call of domestic disturbance at a house. Police said after the initial investigation, Grabarek was arrested for his suspected role in a fight. He was then taken into custody for disorderly conduct and appeared in Enfield court on October 5.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of family violence, many resources exist to serve victims, their families, and even perpetrators to stop the cycle of violence. Please see these following resources for help:

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence http://www.ctcadv.org/

Please call 888-774-2900 for help or to talk to someone / Para hablar o recibir ayuda, llama al 844-831-9200.

Network Against Domestic Violence of North Central Connecticut http://thenetworkct.org/

Call the 24/7 hotline at 860-763-4542.