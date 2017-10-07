Hartford Police help with relief effort for Puerto Rico with supply drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Thousands in Puerto Rico are left without food and power. In response Hurricane Maria's destruction to the island, the Hartford Police Association decided to hold a supply drive to help the citizens of Puerto Rico.

People gathered early morning Saturday to collect items for people in Puerto Rico, like non-perishable food items, lanterns and flashlights, baby products, pet products, can openers and other basic essentials.

"With everything going on in the world we gotta just help out everybody and do our part," said Douglas Maliszewski, who donated and lives in Wethersfield.

All the items donated Saturday will go to New York where the Hispanic Federation of firefighters has a connection with Jet Blue, and the products are expected to arrive by next Sunday.

