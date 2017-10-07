Mild weekend with a chance of rain Sunday

This weekend will remain mild and become increasingly humid. We are on the weather watch for some steady (perhaps heavy rain) from what is currently Hurricane Nate Sunday night into Tuesday morning. Before it reaches us, it'll weaken significantly, so it's safe to say we're not getting a hurricane here in Connecticut from Nate.

Saturday may start off cloudy with a warm front nearby. Then as it lifts through Connecticut skies will turn partly cloudy and it will become warm and increasingly humid. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Sunday will be mild and muggy but I expect more clouds and the chance for a few showers. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Luckily it looks like the steady and perhaps heavy rain will hold off until Sunday night or Monday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate head in our direction. Nate is expected to make landfall in Mississippi as a category 1 hurricane late Saturday night. The storm will weaken rapidly after moving inland but some of the remnant moisture could bring Connecticut a much-needed soaking rain Sunday night into Tuesday morning. Connecticut could see up to 1-2" of rain if all the ingredients come together. This would be enough to put a nice dent in the deficit without any river/stream flooding.

Forecast Details:

Today: Clouds with some sunshine, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures way above average for October, and a bit humid. High: upper 70s - near 80 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, humid, breezy, mild, chance few showers. High: mid-upper 70s.

Monday: Periods of rain, some could be heavy at times. Humid. High: Low 70s.

Tuesday: Lingering rain in the morning. Then clearing and warmer. High: Mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, less humid, cooler. High: Near 70.

