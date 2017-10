Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CT has the largest concentration of Puerto Ricans in the country – at 7 percent. So, the devastation on the island from Hurricane Maria is certain to impact this Land of steady habits.

In this two-part segment, two state representatives – Angle Arce from Hartford; and Geraldo Reyes from Waterbury, join Stan Simpson to talk about the peril in Puerto Rico.

