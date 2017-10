× West Haven police find dead body inside car after putting out car fire

WEST HAVEN — A dead body was found inside a car, after firefighters put out a car fire Saturday.

Around 10: 20 p.m., police officers responded to Boston Post Road after firefighters discovered a dead body inside the car.

Investigators remain on scene and information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

Stay with FOX61 NEWS as the story develops.